Greg O’Shea proves there’s no bad blood between him and Amber Gill with funny tweet

Greg O’Shea has proved there’s no bad blood between him and Amber Gill.

The Limerick native won Love Island with the Newcastle babe back in 2019, and the couple split the £50k cash prize between them.

Just five weeks later, the pair called it quits and at the time, Amber accused Greg of breaking up with her over text, which he’s firmly denied.

Although their romance ended on bad terms, the rugby player reached out to Amber after Love Island host Caroline Flack tragically took her own life in 2020, and the pair are now friendly with each other.

In her most recent YouTube video, Amber spoke about the new Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, which is about a fraudster who conned millions out of women he met on the dating app.

In the video, the reality star said: “I don’t think I’ve ever liked a man enough to give him £20,000.”

Amber later shared an edited version of the video to Twitter, which switched to footage of Greg sharing the £50k cash prize with her in the 2019 Love Island final.

The edited clip then shows Amber saying: “That I don’t have,” before cutting to the scene where she opens an envelope with £0 in it.

Should I fire my editor for this??? pic.twitter.com/QdgkadGSc2 — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) February 11, 2022

Alongside the clip, Amber tweeted: “Should I fire my editor for this???”

Greg then reshared the video, and wrote: “Sharing is caring.”

Speaking to MailOnline last year about his relationship with Amber, Greg said: “The thing with Amber and me is that we completely understand each other and no one else sees that.”

“We hadn’t spoken too much up until Caroline Flack passed and I reached out to her because I know she was so close to Caroline, she was the closest out of everyone in my season because Caroline really took care of her when the whole thing with Michael [Griffiths] happened.”

“She got back to me and she was really kind and made sure I was all right and we laughed about everything that happened and said we wished we had dealt with it a bit better.”

“We support each other. She is the whole package, she has everything going for her, we have no hard feelings and I wish people would see there’s no bad blood between us,” he said.