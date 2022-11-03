Greg O’Shea lands MAJOR TV gig

Greg O’Shea has landed a major TV gig.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 27-year-old wrote: “I’ve been wanting to tell you this for so long and now I finally can…”

”I’m going to be a presenter on The Six O’Clock show.”

“This is an absolute dream come true,” Greg continued. “I’ve done a couple of years of presenting but I never thought I’d actually have a show.”

”I’m so excited to start this journey and it’s made even better I’ll be beside the lovely @karenkostertv.”

“Also big shoutout to @martinkingpresenter for such incredible work. You are an inspiration to me and I’ll never be able to fill your shoes but hopefully I’ll make it my own and do you proud on the show.”

Greg continued: “Of course thanks so much to you all for your support as always, I can’t wait to start this new chapter!”

On Thursday, Martin announced his departure from The Six O’Clock Show.

The broadcaster landed a new presenting role on Ireland AM.