Greg O’Shea gets candid about his lockdown experience: ‘I am finding it very hard at times’

Greg O’Shea has got candid about his lockdown experience, admitting he’s found it “very hard at times”.

The Love Island star has received high praise online for his positive outlook amid the pandemic, often sharing his recommendations for mental well-being podcasts and books.

The Limerick native took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday after receiving a message of support from a follower, who thanked him for his positivity during “tough times”.

The rugby player admitted: “I’m trying my best to send positive vibes to you all, but honestly I’m finding it very hard at times too.”

“But I know we’ll get there,” Greg added.

The 25-year-old also wrote: “People taking time out of their day to send messages like this is just the best.”

Greg recently shared his heartache about being unable to meet his new nephew due to the lockdown travel restrictions, as his sister Jessie lives in Amsterdam.

Speaking to Goss.ie, he explained: “She just had a baby boy which I haven’t met yet. I cannot wait for restrictions to lift so I can meet the little man.”

“Although 2020 has physically separated us all from each other, I feel the pandemic has in some ways brought us closer together and has made us appreciate each others company more.”