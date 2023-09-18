Greg O’Shea attends wedding with new girlfriend Jeanni Mulder

Greg O’Shea has shared stunning photos from a recent wedding he attended with his new girlfriend Jeanni Mulder.

The Love Island star, who hails from Limerick, confirmed his relationship with the South African beauty earlier this month.

The former rugby player has since taken to Instagram to share snaps of him and Jeanni at a friend’s wedding – which took place in the UK on September 8.

Greg captioned the post: “Magical weekend celebrating these two beauties tying the knot 🤍 @kingaroo_x @jamesoconnor_ ye deserve all the happiness in the world 🫶”

The reality star has been sharing small glimpses into his relationship with Jeanni ever since he “hard launched” their romance earlier this month.

After sharing a video of the pair bungee jumping off a bridge, Greg later shared photos of him and Jeanni on their recent trip to Hvar in Croatia.

Jeanni hails from South Africa, but is currently based in Dublin.

The 26-year-old model, who has over 40K followers on Instagram, grew up in Jeffrey’s Bay, and is currently signed with Boss Models.

Back in 2021, Jeanni made it to the top 5 of the Miss South Africa pageant.

Jeanni also has a very famous ex-boyfriend, Goss.ie exclusively revealed.

The model was previously in a longterm relationship with Olympic swimmer Chad Le Clos.

The 31-year-old South African is a huge star in the competitive swimming world, and has over 248K followers on Instagram.

The former couple split in 2022, after over three years together.

Jeanni is now dating another Olympian, as Greg made it to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 with Ireland’s Rugby 7’s team.

Greg’s last public relationship was with British influencer Kate Hutchins, who he dated for two years.

Prior to that, the Limerick native briefly dated Amber Gill – who he won the 2019 series of Love Island with.