Greg O’Shea shares more loved-up snaps with new girlfriend Jeanni Mulder

Greg O’Shea has shared more loved-up snaps with his new girlfriend Jeanni Mulder.

The Love Island star, who hails from Limerick, confirmed his new relationship last week.

The rugby player has since shared new photos of him and Jeanni on holidays in Hvar, Croatia.

Greg “hard launched” his relationship with Jeanni last week by sharing a video of them bungee jumping off a bridge.

The reality star hilariously captioned the post: “If we die, we die 👫.”

Jeanni hails from South Africa, but is currently based in Dublin.

The 26-year-old model, who has over 40K followers on Instagram, grew up in Jeffrey’s Bay, and is currently signed with Boss Models.

Back in 2021, Jeanni made it to the top 5 of the Miss South Africa pageant.

Jeanni also has a very famous ex-boyfriend, Goss.ie can exclusively reveal.

The model was previously in a longterm relationship with Olympic swimmer Chad Le Clos.

The 31-year-old South African is a huge star in the competitive swimming world, and has over 248K followers on Instagram.

The former couple split in 2022, after over three years together.

Jeanni is now dating another Olympian, as Greg made it to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 with Ireland’s Rugby 7’s team.

Greg’s last public relationship was with British influencer Kate Hutchins, who he dated for two years.

Prior to that, the Limerick native briefly dated Amber Gill – who he won the 2019 series of Love Island with.