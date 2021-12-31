Greg O’Shea admits he had the ‘worst times of his life’ this year

Greg O’Shea has admitted he had the “worst times” of his life this year.

The 26-year-old, who won Love Island in 2019, made the confession as he shared a video of his favourite moments from 2021 on Instagram.

In the caption, the Limerick native reminded his followers that people “usually only show their best bits” on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg O’Shea (@gregoshea)

Greg wrote: “Recapping my fav moments of 2021. Thanks so much for always supporting me, I appreciate you guys big time.”

“Keeping it real with you, this year has given me the best times of my life so far, which I’m very grateful for, but it’s also given me my worst times.”

“Just remember that people usually only show their best bits on social media and let’s hope 2022 is good to us all!”

It’s safe to say Greg had a very eventful 2021.

The 26-year-old represented Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics as part of the Irish rugby sevens team.

But months later, Greg announced his retirement from the sport.

At the time, he wrote on Instagram: “My life has always been focused around my rugby career, so it has been a really difficult decision for me to decide to retire from the game I love.”

“It just feels like the right time for me to close that chapter of my life, especially after reaching my goal of becoming an Olympian and with everything else I want to do outside of rugby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg O’Shea (@gregoshea)

“Thanks again for supporting my journey so far, and I’m looking forward to sharing the next chapter of my life with you.”

Opening up about his decision to retire in a YouTube video, Greg said: “Don’t get me wrong, I would absolutely love to keep playing professional rugby, but in the Sevens style of the game we’re just not paid enough for it to be a viable long term career.”

“I just had to be realistic and realise that there’s other pathways in life and for me to build a career for myself outside of rugby… Every good thing comes to an end and I achieved what I wanted to achieve in it.”

