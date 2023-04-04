Graham Norton to return to Ireland as he announces exciting new TV series

Graham Norton is set to return to Ireland to host an exciting new TV series.

On Tuesday, Prime Video announced that it will launch its first Irish original series – titled LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland.

The Cork native will oversee 10 Irish comedy stars, brought together to make each other laugh by using every comedic tool they can, without making themselves laugh.

Whichever comedian can outlast their competitors will be crowned the first winner of LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland.

The show, which will also include a number of celebrity cameos, will be filmed entirely in Ireland.

Ahead of the series, Graham said: “I’m thrilled to be the host for the first Irish Original, LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland on Prime Video, and to be working on home ground for the first time in many, many years.”

“I’m so proud of our comedy culture and it’s wonderful to have a platform to showcase Irish talent to a global audience. I can’t wait to see what our comedy masterminds do to get the laughter going.”

It comes as Graham is one of the many TV personalities tipped to take over from Ryan Tubridy as host of The Late Late Show.

It’s understood bosses are now considering a total revamp of RTÉ’s flagship show, to make it more like the Cork native’s BBC talk show, or The Jonathan Ross Show.

A well-placed source told Goss.ie: “The Late Late Show is the longest running late night chat show in the world so we know the format works, but producers think it’s time for some changes.”

”There’s been some talk about the show being tired so bosses are looking at changing up the format to make it more fresh, fun and attractive to a younger audience.”

“Graham Norton and Jonathan Ross have the perfect formula with their BBC and ITV shows, as they appeal to a wider demographic – both young and old,” the source continued to tell Goss.ie.

“While they’re well-respected broadcasters, they have managed to stay relevant by bringing charm and wit to their programmes, which is why they’re still at the top of their game.”

“RTÉ bosses are keen to replicate this, hoping to bring a breath of fresh air into Montrose.”

Ryan Tubridy announced his shock departure from The Late Late Show on March 16.

In a statement, the TV personality said: “It has been a privilege to host the national institution that is the Late Late Show for the last fourteen years.”

“I want to thank the tremendous teams of producers, researchers, crew and executives who have done the hard work to keep the show on the road over the years. Many have become dear friends.”

“Also, to the viewers, I am so grateful for the loyalty you have shown to the Late Late Show, week in, week out.”

“Not only did you raise 30 million euros for Irish charities including over 15 million euros for children’s charities all over the island that are particularly close to my heart, but you showed incredible generosity of spirit for which I am profoundly grateful.”

“I was often touched by the kind comments of viewers stopping me on the street or at the supermarket on a Saturday to say ‘thank you’ or ‘well done’ for highlighting an issue that affected them or their families on the previous night’s show. Go raibh maith agaibh.”

“And finally, to my family who stood by me every day of every week, year in, year out. To my daughters especially, they put up with so much and I am as grateful to them as I am awestruck by them.”