The new series is returning next month

Graham Norton reveals first guests and return date for his popular show

Graham Norton has revealed the first guests to appear on the premiere of the new season of his popular talk show.

The Graham Norton Show is set to return on BBC One on Friday, October 2 at 10:45pm – which will see the Cork native joined by a host of famous faces.

The host will be joined by singer Dolly Parton via video call on the season premiere, as will actor Riz Ahmed.

In studio, actor Rupert Everett and comedians Lolly Adefope and Sara Pascoe will also chatting with Graham – while Róisín Murphy will perform her single Murphy’s Law.

A live studio audience will be present but it will be smaller than usual with social distancing measures in place.

Instead of the famous red sofa, guests will be seated in individual red chairs spaced apart from each other.

The famous red chair flip will still go ahead, seeing audience members tell the host anecdotes while Graham chooses whether or not to flip them.

On Tuesday, Graham was listed as one of the highest-earning presenters on BBC according to the annual report.

Coming in third place on the list, his salary was revealed to be in the £725,000 – £729,000 bracket (about €786,460 – €790,943).

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.