Graham Norton named third highest-earning presenter on BBC

The Cork native's whopping salary has been revealed

BBC have released the list of its’ top ten highest-earning presenters, with Graham Norton listed in third place.

The Cork native, who hosts the popular talk show The Graham Norton Show, was listed one of the highest-earning presenters on the broadcasting channel according to the annual report.

The report revealed his salary in the £725,000 – £729,000 bracket (about €786,460 – €790,943).

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was listed as the number one highest earner in the £1,750,000-£1,754,999 bracket, with BBC Radio 2 host Zoe Ball coming in second earning between £1,360,000-£1,364,999.

The BBC’s Director General, Tim Davie, said that Gary has agreed to a pay cut as part of his new contract: “Gary Lineker has signed up to a new five-year contract, saving a quarter over his last contract.”

Steve Wright, Huw Edwards, Fiona Bruce, Vanessa Feltz, Lauren Laverne, Alan Shearer, Stephen Nolan and Ken Bruce complete the top 10 highest-earners list.

Full list of BBC’s highest-earning presenters

1) Gary Lineker – £1,750,000-£1,754,999

2) Zoe Ball – £1,360,000-£1,364,999

3) Graham Norton – £725,000-£729,000

4) Steve Wright – £475,000-£479,999

5) Huw Edwards – £465,000-£469,999

6) Fiona Bruce – £450,000-£454,999

7) Vanessa Feltz – £405,000-£409,999

8) Lauren Laverne – £395,000-£399,999

=9) Alan Shearer – £390,000-£394,999

=9) Stephen Nolan – £390,000-£394,999

10) Ken Bruce – £385,000-£389,999

