Glenda Gilson shares hilarious snaps of son Bobby meeting his little brother for the first time

The TV presenter welcomed her second child on Wednesday

Glenda Gilson shares hilarious snaps of son Bobby meeting his little brother...

Glenda Gilson has shared some hilarious snaps of her son Bobby meeting his little brother for the first time.

The Virgin Media presenter and her husband Rob MacNaughton welcomed their second child, a son named Danny, on Wednesday.

The couple finally got to bring their baby boy home on Friday, and introduced him to his big brother Bobby.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Glenda shared photos of the moment they met – and poked fun at the fact Bobby had “no interest” in his baby brother.

In the photos, the 2-year-old seemed too busy playing, and Glenda joked he “couldn’t get out of there fast enough”.

But later in the day, Bobby expressed more interest in the family’s new arrival.

Sharing a photo of Bobby peering into Danny’s cot, Glenda wrote: “Things did get better as the day went on.”

Glenda gave birth to Danny on Wednesday morning at the Coombe Maternity Hospital in Dublin, just hours before Ireland moved to Level 5 restrictions.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, the presenter told expectant mothers not to worry about giving birth during lockdown – as she shared her own experience in hospital.