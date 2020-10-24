Hughie Maughan reveals his sister is being targeted by online trolls – as she battles Covid-19 in hospital

Hughie Maughan reveals his sister is being targeted by online trolls –...

Hughie Maughan has revealed his younger sister Mary Ann is being targeted by online trolls, as she battles Covid-19 in hospital.

The 19-year-old was admitted to ICU in the Mater Hospital this week, after she tested positive for the virus two weeks ago.

While many fans have sent Hughie messages of support since he shared Mary Ann’s battle with Covid-19, they’ve also received some cruel messages on social media.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, Hughie said: “People are saying I masterminded it for attention, and have been calling my family actors and saying Mary Anne has been paid to do this, saying, ‘How come if she’s sick she’s wearing a full set of eyelashes in intensive care?’”

“Well, when my little sister couldn’t breathe and was being saved by doctors, they didn’t need to remove her eye lashes to get her breathing again.”

Hughie explained: “My little sister did some live video from the hospital because myself and my father asked her to, in order to warn other young people who think Covid is fake news.”

“Seventeen members of my extended family now have Covid-19, three of them are so bad they have been hospitalised. My sister was one of them.”

“The stuff that’s been written online about me making all this up to get attention is deeply offensive to my family. It’s disgusting stuff.”

Thankfully, Mary Ann is now out of ICU – but she’s still fighting the virus in hospital.

Hughie added: “All I want, and all Mary Anne wants, is people to know that Covid-19 is out there. It’s deadly and you can catch it.”