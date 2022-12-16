Glen Hansard reveals he’s set to tie-the-knot in two weeks

Glen Hansard has revealed he’s set to tie-the-knot in two weeks time.

During his appearance on Friday night’s The Late Late Show, the 52-year-old revealed he “married” his love Maire Saaritsa “over his mother’s dead body”.

The singer revealed after his mother’s death in July 2020, he put her ring on Maire’s finger and said “now we’re married”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @glenhansard

Glen, who appeared on the talk show alongside Imelda May, revealed he and Maire are set to tie-the-knot officially in two weeks time.

The couple welcomed their first child together – a son named Christy, three months ago.

Following his revelation, Glen and Imelda performed The Pogues’ Christmas classic Fairytale of New York.