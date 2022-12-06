Glee star joins the line-up for RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars

Damian McGinty has joined the line-up for Dancing with the Stars 2023.

The singer and actor, who hails from Derry, shot to fame after winning season one of the Glee Project in 2011.

The 30-year-old then landed full-time a role on Glee as Rory Flanagan, and he starred on the hit TV show for three years.

Damian, who lives in Nashville with his wife Anna Claire Sneed, confirmed he would be vying for the glitterball this afternoon while chatting to Ray Foley on Today FM.

He said: “Dancing with the Stars is a major challenge for me, one I am really excited and also very nervous about.”

“Dancing has never been a strong point of mine, quite the opposite, but I’m eager to get to work. It feels like a great time to simply go out there and enjoy the experience, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Whether it’s onstage as a solo artist, touring the world with @CelticThunder or in his breakout role in #Glee, Damian McGinty is no stranger to performing… but can he cut in the ballroom? Get on your dancing shoes, @damianmcginty! 🎶 #DWTSIrl #DWTS pic.twitter.com/P3wWHebUlu — DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) December 6, 2022

Former rugby star Shane Byrne, Dr. Marie Cassidy, Paul Brogan, Suzanne Jackson, Brooke Scullion and Panti Bliss have also been confirmed for the show.

It is set to premiere in January, with Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy at the helm.