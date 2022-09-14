Garth Brooks surprises patrons with impromptu performance at popular pub in Dingle

Garth Brooks surprised patrons at a popular pub in Kerry this week when he stopped by for a pint of Guinness.

The country singer, who played three sold-out concerts at Croke Park last weekend, has been travelling across Ireland ahead of his last two gigs at the stadium this Friday and Saturday.

On Tuesday, the 60-year-old visited Dick Mack’s pub in Dingle, where he delighted fans with an impromptu performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dick Macks (@dickmackspub)

Dick Mack’s shared a video of the famous singer performing in the pub on Instagram.

They also posted a photo of Garth enjoying a pint of Guinness with one of the pub’s bartenders.

Garth also stopped by Limerick University on Tuesday, where the Munster Rugby team were training.

The club shared snaps of Garth and the Munster players on Instagram, alongside the caption: “🤩🤠 Great training session this morning @ul_sport & lovely to meet surprise guest @garthbrooks 🙌 #GarthinIreland.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munster Rugby (@munsterrugby)