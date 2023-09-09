GAA star Declan Hannon and Today FM’s Louise Cantillon tie the knot

Declan Hannon and Louise Cantillon have tied the knot.

The couple held their wedding reception at Adare Manor on Friday evening.

Sharing the first official photo of their wedding via Instagram, they wrote: “Draíocht” which means “magic” as Gaeilge.

Well-known faces flocked to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple, with Niamh De Brún writing: “Congratulations ❤️,” and Today FM’s Paula MacSweeney saying: “Oh Louise. You’re just stunning! Comhghairdeachas an beirt libh ❤️.”

Declan, who is the captain of the Limerick hurling team, got down on one knee on Slea Head Beach, Dingle in December 2021.

Sharing the news of their engagement at the time, Louise captioned the post: “Extra sparkly sunrise ar Chom Dhíneol ar maidin…”