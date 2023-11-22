‘Future best friends’ Influencers Louise Cooney and Belle Azzure share sweet snaps as they introduce their sons

Louise Cooney and Dearbhla Toal, aka Belle Azzure, have shared sweet snaps after introducing their sons.

Limerick native Louise welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Jude, with her boyfriend Mark Sweeney on November 7.

Meanwhile, Meath native Dearbhla welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Oisín, with her husband Harry Silke on November 10.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Louise shared the first photo of herself and Dearbhla since welcoming their November babies.

The influencer wrote: “When Jude met Oisín 🫶🏻.”

“Future best friends 🤝🏻.”

The Limerick native also shared an adorable polaroid snap of their beaus holding the newborns, writing: “The boys 🥰.”

Dearbhla and Harry, who met fourteen years ago, got engaged in July 2018.

The couple tied the knot in Donegal back in September.

They welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Cillian, in June 2021, and announced the birth of their son Oisín on November 12.

Meanwhile, Louise started dating her boyfriend Mark in 2020, and the pair later moved into a stunning duplex apartment in Dublin.

Ahead of the arrival of their first child, the couple recently moved into a gorgeous house.

Louise announced the birth of their son Jude on November 9.

