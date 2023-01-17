Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon hopes to raise awareness about wife’s Alzheimer’s with Eurovision bid

John Lydon wants to raise awareness about his wife’s Alzheimer’s disease by representing Ireland at the Eurovision.

The singer’s band Public Image Ltd (PiL) is one of six acts hoping to represent Ireland in Liverpool this May at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

The former Sex Pistols frontman, also known as Johnny Rotten, has dedicated their entry song Hawaii to his wife Nora Forster.

Described as “a pensive, personal yet universal love song that will resonate with many”, the song sees John reflecting on one of their happiest moments together in Hawaii.

The 66-year-old, whose mother was from Cork and father hails from Galway, appeared on Good Morning Britain this week to discuss his Eurovision bid.

John said: “As I say in the song, old journeys end and some begin again, but this is the beginning of a new journey with us.”

“And, oddly enough, as bad as Alzheimer’s is, there are great moments of tenderness between us. And I tried to capture that in the song, and so it’s not all waiting for the Grim Reaper.”

“I can see her personality in her eyes, she lets me know that it’s the communication skills that are letting her down. And I’m just blessed really that I can be there and catch on to that and maybe share that information as this progresses, as we know it will, to its ultimate sad demise.”

“Pass something useful on to other people. It’s a subject now that I’m so firmly tied up and wrapped up and connected to that I care now for all of its victims. Particularly to spouses that have to endure this.”

John’s band Public Image Ltd (PiL) is one of six acts who will battle it out to represent Ireland in Liverpool this May at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

The finalists selected will perform on a special Late Late Show on Friday, February 3rd, where the winner will be chosen by a combination of National Jury, International Jury, and Public vote.

Speaking on GMB, John said: “I would have to be voted from this show before I actually got into the Eurovision, but, win, lose or draw, I’m bringing awareness to Alzheimer’s and that’s a win and a win and a win because this is such a debilitating thing to watch my wife suffer and have to go through.”

“And so more power to the Irish for giving me the respect here. It brings tears to my eyes just even thinking about performing it live because I’ll be away from her, but I’ve got to do that.”

Liverpool will host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, and the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in the Liverpool Arena on Saturday May 13th , with Semi-Finals on Tuesday 9th and Thursday 11th.

John formed PiL in 1978, after the Sex Pistols disbanded.