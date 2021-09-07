Former direct provision resident Pamela Uba opens up about being crowned the first black Miss Ireland

Former direct provision resident Pamela Uba opens up about being crowned the...

Miss Galway, Pamela Uba, has opened up about being crowned the first black Miss Ireland.

The 25-year-old made history when she was crowned Miss Ireland 2021 on Sunday, September 5, at Lakeside Manor in Co. Cavan.

Pamela grew up in direct provision after moving to Ireland with her family from South Africa when she was just eight years old.

Today, a very proud Irish Citizen and a graduate of Trinity College with a master’s degree in clinical chemistry, Pamela hopes to use her Miss Ireland title to represent a more diverse Island on the world stage and believes education is a superpower.

Speaking about her historic win, Pamela told the Irish Independent: “It was a surreal experience and I’m so delighted. I couldn’t believe this actually happened.”

“Even being Miss Galway for a year and a half, it was a long time coming, I thought the pageant would never happen. I am so happy and the outcome is amazing.”

Pamela will receive a lucrative agency contract, and will go on to represent Ireland and take part in the 70th Miss World festival – which will take place in Puerto Rico in December.

The 25-year-old, who works at Galway University Hospital, has come a long way since she lived in direct provision.

Pamela said: “It was 10 years of my life, and it’s 10 years that you’re left in a standstill, you don’t know if you’re ever going to get out of it or what life is going to be.”

“At the time, the rules of going to college and working were that you couldn’t really do either so it’s very hard, especially on young girls. Because they finish secondary school and they look at themselves and think what’s next?

“But there’s nothing really next for them then, so they have kids really young, and I knew that that’s not what I wanted – I wanted more for my life so I really pushed to get there.”