First look at Barry Keoghan in new Apple TV war drama

Barry Keoghan is dressed for battle in Apple TV’s upcoming war drama Masters of Air.

Starring as Lieutenant Curtis Biddick, Barry stars alongside Elvis star Austin Butler, Fantastic Beasts’ actor Callum Turner and Sex Education and Barbie star Ncuti Gatwa.

The nine-episode limited series is set during World War II and is a sequel to HBO’s Band of Brothers, which first aired in 2001.

The series is to follow to lives of the men from the 100th Bomb Group, famously nicknamed the “Bloody Hundredth” as they carry out bomb raids over Nazi Germany and handle the dire conditions of the terrain of the trenches and World War II itself.

Production officially began for the show in April 2021, and is set to launch on Apple TV on Friday 26th January 2024.

Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Steven Spielberg are producing the series.

Executive producer Goetzman said: “Masters Of The Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in the Second World War.”

In newly released images of the show, the Irish actor can be seen sporting a wool-lined coat and a brown leather pilot hat as he stares into the distance.

The Dublin native was recently nominated for his performance in Martin Mc Donagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin at this year’s Oscars.