Fans are all saying the same thing after Una Healy shares sweet snap with The Saturdays bandmate

Fans are all saying the same thing after Una Healy shared a selfie with her former The Saturdays bandmate Mollie King.

The popular girlband, who went on hiatus in 2014, was made up of Una, Mollie, Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes and Vanessa White.

Taking to Instagram, Una posted a photo of her and Mollie hanging out in the UK.

She captioned the post: “When it feels like no time at all has passed. So much to catch up on! Nothing beats a Saturday on a Sunday ❤️.”

Fans were delighted to see the pair back together again, and rushed to the comment section calling for a The Saturdays reunion.

One follower wrote, “Lovely picture, bring back The Saturday’s 😀,” while another commented, “Ready for a reunion now pls and thanks guys.”

A third fan added: “The reunion we all need. Hell yeah, here for it.”

The Saturdays went on a hiatus in 2014, after seven years of making music and four tours.

Una is currently in the UK while her kids, Aoife Belle and Tadhg, are visiting their dad Ben Foden in the US.

The former couple split in 2018 after six years of marriage, and the rugby player has since remarried, and welcomed a daughter with his new wife Jackie Belanoff Smith last May.