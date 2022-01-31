Fair City star Killian O’Sullivan and fiancée Debbie welcome their first child together

Fair City star Killian O Sullivan and his fiancée Debbie McQuillan have welcomed their first child together.

Debbie gave birth to a beautiful baby boy named Alex last week, with Killian taking to Instagram to share the first snaps of his newborn son.

The actor, who played Lorcan Foley in the RTÉ soap, wrote: “I’ve been telling her every moment of the day since Alex arrived how proud & awe struck I am at her strength & positivity and how incredible she has been throughout this whole pregnancy.”

“How she’s dealt with the highs & lows over the past 12 months gives me 100% faith & sky high confidence in her now as a mother. She in a natural.”

“And as for my boy… I just can’t stop staring at him. After the year we had, losing my mom – this little miracle is without question the rainbow in my clouds,” he added.

“It fills my heart with such joy watching Debbie with Alex and seeing just how much she loves our little guy.”

“He is perfect – She is perfect – I have to raise my game every single day now to be the best version of myself just to be in their presence.”

Debbie and Killian got engaged last summer after five years of dating.

