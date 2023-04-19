EXCLUSIVE! The Coronas open up about ‘surreal’ moment they met US President Joe Biden

The Coronas have opened up about the “surreal” moment they met US President Joe Biden.

The Irish band performed ahead of the 80-year-old’s public address in Ballina, Co. Mayo on Friday evening and afterwards, they got to chat to him.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the launch of the INDIEPENDENCE Music & Arts Festival on Wednesday about the meet-up, Conor Egan said: “[It was] brilliant, it was amazing yeah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The drummer explained: “We only heard a couple of nights before that we were going to play. It all happened very fast. But it was great.”

We got to meet him afterwards and we had a five minute chat with him which was lovely. He’s a lovely man.”

Guitarist Graham Knox added: “He was sound yeah. It was a very surreal thing the whole thing. It’s always nice to meet a president! He just talked about golf for five minutes. He was lovely and very generous with his time.”