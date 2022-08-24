EXCLUSIVE! Social media star Miriam Mullins teases appearance on popular TV show

Miriam Mullins has teased an appearance on a popular TV show.

The Cork native, who has a whopping 1.9million followers on TikTok, won praise after making her TV debut on The Late Late Show last year.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the social media star admitted she would “absolutely love” to appear on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars – which is set to return to our screens early next year.

She said: “I’d absolutely love to do more TV. I love live TV, so I’d love to do something like Dancing with the Stars. You get to learn new skills, you’re learning how to dance, and it’s live TV. So I would love to do that.”

The 26-year-old added: “I’d also love to do Ultimate Hell Week because I love a challenge.”

“I was talking to someone recently who is on the next series of it and they were saying it was literally the best thing they ever did. I’d love the challenge and to better myself, so something like that would be great.”

Dancing with the Stars returned to our screens earlier this year, after a year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jockey Nina Carberry won the show alongside her pro dance partner Pasquale De La Rocca.

Singer Erica Cody, rugby star Jordan Conroy and Paralympian Ellen Keane also made it through to the final of the show.