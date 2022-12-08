EXCLUSIVE! Ryan Andrews shares plans for second wedding – after marrying Michaela O’Neill in intimate ceremony

Ryan Andrews has shared his plans for a second wedding, after marrying Michaela O’Neill in an intimate ceremony.

The Fair City star and his longtime love officially tied the knot in Dublin last month, with close family in attendance.

The newlyweds celebrated the occasion by checking into the lavish Westbury Hotel for a mini staycation.

The couple are now planning a second wedding in Mallorca, Spain next summer.

Speaking about their special day, Ryan exclusively told Goss.ie: “Our wedding came at a great point because we were absolutely flat out, from Fair City to getting ready for the panto.”

“We had two other shows on at the same time, there was a lot going on. So the wedding literally came at the best time ever.”

“We’re getting married next year in a summer wedding, but I always said if I wasn’t getting a summer wedding I’d love a winter wedding, so now we get the best of both worlds!”

The actor explained: “It was at the registry office, we just went in with a few of our family members and made a day of it. We stayed in The Westbury for a few nights, walked around town, and it was just really nice. There was no pressure or anything.”

“Our closest family were there, that’s what matters. Next year will be of a celebration more than anything.”

Ryan told us his second wedding will take place on July 22, 2023.

Gushing about married life, the soap star told us: “It’s the biggest step in our relationship we will ever do but in a nice way, it doesn’t feel like anything has changed.”

Ryan proposed to Michaela on Ballymoney Beach in Co. Wexford last August, after 15 years together.

Announcing the happy news on Instagram, Ryan shared a sweet snap of him and Michaela lying on the sand, showing off her diamond engagement ring.

He simply captioned the post: “Forever! 💙 💍 13/08/2021.”