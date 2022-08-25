EXCLUSIVE! RTE’s Blathnaid Treacy reveals how Nicky Byrne will be replaced on Dancing with the Stars

Blathnaid Treacy has revealed how Nicky Byrne will be replaced on Dancing with the Stars.

Earlier today, the singer confirmed he will not be returning to co-host the popular RTÉ show with Jennifer Zamparelli next year, as he will be on tour with Westlife.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the RTÉ new season launch, Blathnaid revealed the search for Nicky’s replacement is already underway.

She told us: “I know that they are doing screen tests for presenters. They just need to get all these people together and see who gels best with Jen.”

“It’s an amazing show. I’ve worked on it before, I did all the behind-the-scenes. The whole production is just incredible, so anyone would be lucky to work on the show.”

Nicky shared the news of his shock departure from DWTS via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

He wrote: “I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this show, full of glitz n’ glamour and of course, being a part of everyone’s Sunday night Winter TV viewing.”

“It’s been a brilliant five seasons since we launched in 2017, working with the best crew in the world.”

“I have smiled and laughed my way through those 59 shows to date and what a journey it’s been. I take away the greatest memories.”

“Thank you Amanda and Jennifer and of course Lottie for stepping in. Thank you RTÉ. Thank you to the amazing team in ShinAwil. Thank you to Loraine, Brian, Arthur and Julian and all of the professional dancers. Thank you to the crew of hundreds who made all of those shows special.”

Nicky concluded his post by writing: “I wish whoever takes over from me the absolute best. Just don’t fall down that stairs at the start of the show!! You’ll have an absolute blast.”