EXCLUSIVE: Rosanna Davison opens up about her plans for first Christmas as a mum-of-three

Rosanna Davison has opened up about her plans for her first Christmas as a mum-of-three.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their first child Sophia via gestational surrogate last year, before giving birth to identical twins Hugo and Oscar just last month.

The 36-year-old spoke exclusively to Goss.ie about preparing for her most “magical” and “special” festive season yet.

The Dublin native said: “After what’s been such an unusual year for us all, I’m especially excited about this Christmas, and of course it will be very special with the arrival of our new twin boys.”

“We intend to make Christmas as magical as possible for them and Sophia,” she shared.

“Going from just the two of us to a family of five in the space of a single year is definitely quite a change, but we couldn’t be happier that our family is complete and it’s going to be an amazing festive season at home with our babies.

“My parents are both unbelievably excited to have two new grandchildren in time for Christmas and they’re already amazing grandparents to Sophia,” Rosanna added.

“They spend a lot of time with her and have been a huge support to me during my pregnancy and in the last few weeks since welcoming Hugo and Oscar.”

The model mum admitted sleep deprivation and night time feeds were the toughest parts of being a mother-of-three, adding: “But the newborn snuggles are so lovely.”

“Juggling work with looking after three babies will probably be my biggest challenge, but I’m ready for it and really excited to watch Sophia and the twins grow up together.

“It won’t be long before they’re able to play together, and hopefully we’ll all be able to start living life normally again and meeting up with friends in 2021.”

The blonde beauty admitted 2020 has taught her to “relax more and live in the moment”.

“Life used to be so busy and hectic, I never really gave myself a chance to switch off properly.

“Lockdown earlier this year ended up being a great opportunity to just chill out at home and spend quality time with Wes and Sophia, and we made some great family memories together.”