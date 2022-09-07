EXCLUSIVE! Richard Chambers reveals who’s been sliding into his DMs since Virgin Media fame

Richard Chambers has revealed who’s been sliding into his DMs since finding fame on Virgin Media.

The author and his fellow Virgin Media correspondents and friends Gavan Reilly and Zara King have amassed a huge social media following, after being thrust into the limelight with their coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the Virgin Media New Season launch, Richard revealed there’s a lot of “over-familiarity” in his DMs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Chambers (@newschambers)

Richard, who is dating author Louise O’Neill, said: “I think the one thing on it is actually, there’s almost a weird over-familiarity sometimes that people will like – it’s not even just a dates thing, or like people of the opposite sex or whatever like that.”

“There’s a ton of people saying like ‘Oh when are we going meeting for a pint’ and stuff like that.”

“And it’s like ‘I’ve never met you before! I’ve never met you before in my life! I’ve never engaged with you!'”

“So, I suppose you’re doing something right if people do consider you like part of their friendship circle, despite never engaging with them or talking to them before,” Richard added. “It’s just another facet of people liking what we do in some ways. An interesting one!”

Richard’s Virgin Media colleague Zara also revealed who has slid into her Dms.

She explained: “People will send you DMs, but I wouldn’t say there’s any eligible candidates [for dates]. That’s the way I’d put it.”

The second season of Richard, Zara and Gavan’s podcast The Group Chat airs every Thursday, and the first TV season airs on Virgin Media Two on Thursday nights at 11pm.