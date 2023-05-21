EXCLUSIVE! Jennifer Zamparelli reveals her plans to foster children: ‘It’s something I would love to do’

Jennifer Zamparelli has revealed her plans to foster children.

The Dancing with the Stars host and her husband Lauterio are parents to two children – a son named Enzo and a daughter named Florence.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the popular presenter said she and Lau have been having conversations about opening their home to foster children.

She told us: “I actually opened up the conversation to Lau about fostering. We would love to open our home to foster kids down the line. We’re both a bit busy at the moment, and we really want to be in the right place, but that is a conversation that we’ve started having.”

“That was instigated from talking to the amazing families who foster in Ireland. There’s always a shortage of people can do it, and I think it’s such a lovely thing to be able to do.”

“I’ve kind’ve given up on the idea of having another child myself now, maybe because I’m 43. But maybe fostering will be for us down the line. It’s something I would love to do, and I’ve thought about it quite a bit. So we’ll see.”

Jennifer had a tubal ligation procedure after the birth of her second child, to permanently prevent any future pregnancies.

The RTÉ star, who married Lau in 2014, previously admitted undergoing the procedure was one of her “biggest regrets”.

Jennifer is Goss.ie‘s latest Spotlight On cover star. Check out her full exclusive interview here.