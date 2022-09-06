EXCLUSIVE! Dami Hope reveals he spoke to a therapist while in the Love Island villa

Dami Hope has revealed he spoke to a therapist while in the Love Island villa.

The senior microbiologist, who is from Dublin, shot to fame after appearing on the 2022 series of the ITV dating show.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the 26-year-old praised the Love Island support team for their care during and after the show.

Speaking at the Virgin Media Television New Season Launch, Dami said: “Aftercare for me has been amazing. Even when I was in the villa, they always made sure I had someone to talk to, like a therapist.”

“I didn’t have any problems or anything, but it was good to have a genuine chat with someone who wasn’t in the villa.”

Dami faced major backlash after Casa Amor, when he ditched his beau Indiyah Polack for bombshell Summer Botwe.

Dami and Indiyah later rekindled their romance, and came in third place on the show.

Speaking about the trolling he’s experienced since leaving the villa, Dami told us: “I’ve been fine with dealing with the trolls because I’m not really bothered.”

“I’m not upset or worried about any of the trolls because at the end of the day, they’re just people on the internet that I don’t know. People are obsessed with me, but I don’t know who you are, so I just think it’s cute.”