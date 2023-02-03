EXCLUSIVE! Conor O’Donohue reveals what it would mean to Wild Youth to represent Ireland at Eurovision

Conor O’Donohue has revealed what it would mean to Wild Youth to represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The 67th annual music competition will be held in Liverpool between May 9 to 13.

Wild Youth are amongst six hopefuls vying to represent Ireland this year – alongside Public Image Limited, ADGY, CONNOLLY, Leila Jane and K Muni & ND, Kofi Appiah and Nevlonne Dampare.

The six acts will battle it out during The Late Late Show’s Eurosong special on Friday night.

The winner, who will be chosen at the end of the show, will go on to represent Ireland at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie ahead of the Eurosong special, Conor revealed what it would mean to Wild Youth to represent their country at the renowned contest.

The songwriter said: “I think to represent Ireland in anything would be a huge honour, but we would absolutely love to represent our country in the Eurovision. For sure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wild Youth (@bandwildyouth)

Speaking about why Wild Youth have put themselves forward to represent Ireland, Conor said: “I’ve always been a big fan of the Eurovision, but covid and having time off gave me a lot of time to think.”

“It just gave me time to think about taking risks and trying different things, and this kind of came up and I thought it would be quite a cool thing for us to do.”

Revealing whether he thinks Wild Youth can emulate the success of 2021’s winners Måneskin, the songwriter said: “I mean it would be very cool for sure.”

“I think right now we’re just focusing on the Eurosong, we’re focusing on – if we get to it – the Eurovision, and just taking it step by step.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Conor concluded: “We’re just gonna enjoy the whole experience, touching back on what I said about going through covid and everything – it’s about being more present in situations and enjoying all the opportunities that this crazy job has been able to give us.”

Wild Youth are hoping to represent Ireland at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest with their song We Are One.

The Late Late Show’s Eurosong special will determine which act will be sent to represent the country at the contest in Liverpool.

The special will air tonight at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.