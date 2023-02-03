Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth take a swipe at rival John Lydon ahead of Eurosong special

Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth have taken a swipe at their rival John Lydon ahead of The Late Late Show Eurosong special.

Last month, the former Sex Pistols star, also known as Johnny Rotten, told RTÉ’s Drivetime that the Eurovision Song Contest was “phoney” and “disgusting”.

Wild Youth’s Conor O’Donohue has since hit back at the Public Image Limited singer, stating that John shouldn’t be in the running to represent Ireland in May if he feels that way about the annual contest.

Conor told The Irish Sun: “If that’s how he feels about Eurovision, it would be wrong to let John Lydon go [to Liverpool], as opposed to someone who absolutely loves Eurovision.”

“Why would you enter Eurovision then slate the competition? No one is forcing you to do it.”

The Wild Youth star revealed he was “shocked” by Johnny’s comments, adding: “I think the question everybody is asking is, ‘If that’s how John feels, why does he want to go?’”

“I’m also sure fans of Eurovision are not overly thrilled by what John said because it’s the highlight of their year.”

John has since hit back at Conor’s comments, telling the publication: “I don’t know anything about Wild Youth but it’s a bit of a brave name Wild Youth isn’t it? It hardly implies longevity?”

“Apologies to all if I made a flippant statement but hello young lads in Wild Youth. You will have bad moments too, and I meant no harm. I am under a lot of stress at the moment.”

“I do make the odd disrespectful remark because we all deserve them occasionally, but I am fully committed to this competition.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PiL Official / John Lydon (@pilofficial)

John is hoping to fly the flag for Ireland with his band Public Image Limited with their track Hawaii, at the 67th annual Eurovision Contest – which will take place in Liverpool in May.

Conor and his band Wild Youth are also vying to represent the country at the high profile song contest, with their song We Are One.

The two bands will compete against four other acts – ADGY, CONNOLLY, Leila Jane and K Muni & ND, Kofi Appiah and Nevlonne Dampare.

The Late Late Show’s Eurosong special will air tonight at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.