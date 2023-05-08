EXCLUSIVE! Colm Meaney teases new film with Barry Keoghan: ‘We have high hopes for it’

Colm Meaney has teased his upcoming film with Barry Keoghan.

The Irish actors will star alongside Christopher Abbott, Nora-Jane Noone, Paul Ready, and Susan Lynch in the drama Bring Them Down.

Colm spoke exclusively to Goss.ie at the 2023 IFTA Film & Drama Awards in Dublin on Sunday night about what fans can expect from the movie.

He told us: “It’s a bilingual film – as Gaeilge and as Béarla. It’s set in the West of Ireland, but we actually shot it in Wicklow.”

“It’s about two neighbouring farmers who are feuding. It’s a beautiful script. There’s a lot of tension. We have high hopes for it.”

“I play one of the farmers. Chris Abbott plays my son, and Barry is the son of the neighbouring farmer. There’s been long historical problems between them about land and who owns what. It’s like the sheep wars in Wicklow!”

Bring Them Down is the feature debut of writer-director Chris Andrews.