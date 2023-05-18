Ad
Everything you need to know about Katie Taylor’s homecoming bout this weekend

Katie Taylor’s homecoming bout is set to take place this weekend.

The Bray native will fight Chantelle Cameron in Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, May 20.

In her first professional fight in Ireland, the 36-year-old will attempt to become an undisputed two-weight world champion.

Katie was originally supposed to fight Puerto Rico native Amanda Serrano; however, the boxer sustained an injury and their bout was called off.

The Bray native beat Amanda in the biggest fight in women’s boxing history at Madison Square Garden last May.

Saturday night’s fight will be Katie’s first bout on Irish soil since 2016.

Fans can watch the bout on DAZN with Virgin Media this Saturday, May 20.

Coverage will start at 7pm; however, the main event ringwalks are not scheduled until 10.31pm.

Unfortunately, there are no tickets remaining for the 3Arena – which can only accommodate 9,000 spectators.

