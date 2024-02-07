Everything we know about Lindsay Lohan’s new Netflix romcom Irish Wish – which was filmed in Ireland

Lindsay Lohan’s upcoming romcom Irish Wish will hit Netflix on March 15th.

The streaming service has released two more images from the movie, which was filmed in various locations across Ireland back in 2022.

Filming locations included the Cliffs of Moher in Co. Clare, Kilruddery House and Lough Tay in Co. Wicklow, and Westport Town.

Lindsay plays book editor Maddie Kelly in the film, who is forced to put her feelings aside when the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Maddie agrees to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland but just before the big day, she makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be.

“But as her dream gets closer to coming true, she realises that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.”

The film’s cast also includes Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Jane Seymour, Elizabeth Tan, Ayesha Curry, plus Lindsay’s younger brother Dakota Lohan.

Lindsay shot to fame when she was just 11-years-old, thanks to her role in the 1998 film The Parent Trap.

However, she’s best known for playing Cady Heron in the 2004 cult classic film, Mean Girls.

In the early 2010s, the actress took a step back from the spotlight and later moved abroad to open a beach club in Greece – which she documented in an MTV reality show.

But in 2019, Lindsay announced her plan to return to acting during CNN’s New Year’s Eve special, as she shared her desire to “get back the life that I worked so hard for”.

Aside from Irish Wish, Lindsay also filmed a festive rom-com for Netflix called Falling for Christmas, which was released in November 2022.

The 37-year-old also makes a brief cameo in the new Mean Girls movie.