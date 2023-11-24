Everything we know about Katie Taylor’s fight against Chantelle Cameron in Dublin this weekend

Irish boxer Katie Taylor is set to face Chantelle Cameron again in Dublin this weekend.
The Bray fighter is set to re-enter the ring alongside the English boxer after she was defeated by the super light-weight champion back in May.
The two rivals will now rematch on Saturday, November 25 at 9pm in the 3Arena.
View this post on Instagram
The main event ring walks are expected to take place at 10pm.
There are still an extremely limited number of tickets available for the event which start at €158 – you can purchase tickets here.
However, the highly-anticipated fight will also be streamed exclusively on DAZN.
A subscription for the sports streaming service can be purchased for €9.99 a month.
Fans can also follow a live blog of the fight from 9pm over on RTÉ’s website and the RTÉ News app.
View this post on Instagram
The two-weight world champion’s coach Ross Enamait has revealed that Katie is better prepared for the challenge of her rival, Chantelle.
He stated: “I feel like we’re in a much, much better place this time around. A lot healthier. There is no pressure on us. Nobody here thinks we have got a shot. We’re here to prove everyone wrong. We’re ready for the fight.”
“Losing sucks. Nobody wants to be there. It’s a long time since she had a loss. She is always hungry. She is definitely hungrier now and in a much better place. We had a great camp,” the coach added.