Everyone is saying the same thing about Katie Taylor after her homecoming fight

Everyone is saying the same thing about Katie Taylor after her homecoming fight.

The Bray native went head to head against Chantelle Cameron in Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday night.

Katie unfortunately suffered the first defeat of her professional career, with Chantelle securing a majority win 95-95, 96-94, 96-94.

Despite her loss, Irish fans are still calling Katie “a champion”.

One fan tweeted: “Katie may have lost tonight, but she’s still our champion, one of the greatest athletes Ireland has ever produced. Congratulations to Chantelle Cameron. A pleasure to witness two warriors.”

Another wrote: “Whatever the outcome was tonight Katie Taylor is one of the best sports people not just in Ireland but around the world. A fantastic fight between two phenomenal champions. What she has done for women’s boxing and sports is unmatched! A true warrior.”

Saturday night’s fight was Katie’s first bout on Irish soil since 2016, and her first ever professional fight in Ireland.

She was originally supposed to fight Puerto Rico native Amanda Serrano; however, the boxer sustained an injury and their bout was called off.

Katie beat Amanda in the biggest fight in women’s boxing history at Madison Square Garden last May.

