Eve Hewson’s role in new film Flora and Son divides opinion on social media

Eve Hewson’s role in her new film, Flora and Son, has divided opinion on social media.

The actress, who is the daughter of U2 frontman Bono, plays a working class single mum from inner city Dublin in John Carney’s latest project.

While the film has garnered a 94% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, her role in the movie has attracted some negativity online.

Days after the film was released on Apple TV+, Irish actor and podcaster Joseph McGucken tweeted: “There’s something very uncomfortable about watching Bono’s daughter playing a working class, single mother, from the flats, in her new film Flora and Son.

“I know its made to tailor to an American audience, but my god. It’s a shocking, out-dated, out of touch performance!”

In another tweet, he claimed: “It’s borderline offensive. A characateur of the working class without the humor. Exacerbated by co-star Jack Reynor. (Who you know is definitely working class because, yeno… he wears a chain)”

Another X user agreed with Joe, and replied to his tweet saying: “He’s right.”

“Eve Hewson, the definition of a fantasticallly privileged NepoBaby, throwing on a tracksuit, gold earrings, a hoodie & a sulky face does not make for an accurate portrayal of poor/working class people.

“We are real people & we are being stamped on,” they added.

He's right. Eve Hewson, the definition of a fantasticallly privileged NepoBaby, throwing on a tracksuit, gold earrings, a hoodie & a sulky face does not make for an accurate portrayal of poor/working class people.

However, others came to Eve’s defence on the social media app – including fellow actor Laurence Kinlan, the father of her co-star Oren Kinlan.

Laurence replied to Joe’s original tweet saying: “A piss poor take on it from you Joe. She’s absolutely brilliant! Are people from the flats only allowed play people from the flats??”

“‘A shocking out-dated, out of touch performance’ It’s called ACTING. Do you know how many people “from the flats’’ were in Love Hate?”

Another social media user defended the 32-year-old actress by tweeting: “It’s called acting for a reason and while I’m the first to call out nepo-babies, Eve Hewson has been terrific in anything that I’ve seen her in.

“She’s far more than just Bono’s daughter.”

After winning critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival, Flora and Son was picked up by Apple TV+ in a deal reportedly worth $20m.

Alongside Eve, the film also stars Jack Reynor, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Kelly Thornton and Sophie Vavasseur.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén Kinlan). Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar.

“With the help of a washed-up LA musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music. From the musical mind of John Carney, Flora and Son explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony.”