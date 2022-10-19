Eoghan McDermott set to return to Love Island Australia after allegations against him

Eoghan McDermott is set to return to Love Island Australia.

The former RTÉ 2FM presenter narrated the first two seasons of the dating show, but was replaced by Stephen Mullan for the show’s third season.

A spokeswoman for the show has since told Independent.ie: “Eoghan will be narrating this year’s upcoming season of Love Island Australia.”

The news comes just months after Eoghan responded to viral allegations against him, that surfaced on social media last year.

Taking to Twitter in March to break his months-long silence, he wrote: “A few months ago, false allegations were made about me. Despite not being investigated or verified, these allegations were spread widely, the effects of which I am still processing. I hope the below can close this chapter.”

He then shared a letter from a solicitor that acknowledged the “false allegations” made against him, and said their client “sincerely regrets publishing the inaccuracies” online.

The letter reads: “Our client also accepts that it was wrong for her to retweet and tweet unfounded allegations of sexual assault by third parties.”

“Our client also accepts that it was entirely false to allege that your client engaged in illegal drug use in a work-related video.”

The letter also states: “Our client regrets her actions and acknowledges that her actions have caused, and continue to cause, detriment and destress to your client and those close to him.”

Eoghan added: “At the request of and with consideration for the other party to this dispute, I will not be commenting any further on this matter.”

The 39-year-old has been absent from the spotlight since last February, when he suddenly disappeared from the 2FM Breakfast show – which he hosted with Doireann Garrihy.

Two weeks later, RTÉ confirmed that he wouldn’t be returning to the show.

At the time, the broadcaster said: “RTÉ confirms that Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to RTÉ 2FM. His contract is due to expire shortly.”

“RTÉ is developing a new direction for the 2FM Breakfast Show which will be revealed in the coming weeks. Doireann Garrihy will remain with the show.”

RTÉ then hired Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan to host 2FM Breakfast with Doireann.