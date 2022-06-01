Ellen Keane reveals she’s been asked to appear on dating show

Ellen Keane has revealed she’s been asked to appear on a new dating show, despite being in a longterm relationship.

The Paralympic swimmer has been dating her boyfriend Gavin Maguire since early 2020, and the pair have since moved in together.

Ellen told EVOKE: “I got a DM from a show, it wasn’t Love Island now! It was some reality show that is being filmed in Northern Ireland but I don’t know what it is.”

“I’ll probably know in a few months. It is for single people but it’s for 18 to 24-year-olds,” she explained.

“I screen-shotted it and sent it to my boyfriend and he replied, ‘Oh you’re not 18 or 24.’ I was like, ‘That’s what you’re getting from this? Not that I’m not single. So if I was 24 could I do it?’

“It doesn’t take much to see how old I am. Just Google me!” she laughed.

The Dublin native was asked to appear on the show following her successful stint on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars earlier this year.

Ellen was paired with pro dancer Stephen Vincent on the show.

The duo made it to the final of the competition, which was ultimately won by jockey Nina Carberry.