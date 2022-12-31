Dublin GAA star Jonny Cooper announces his retirement

Jonny Cooper has announced his retirement from inter-county football at the age of 33.

The Dublin GAA star said in a statement that the “time is right for me to move onto the next chapter.”

He said: “Going to Hill 16 from hip height with my mother had me completely hooked.”

“I have had the immense honour and privilege to play on the Dublin senior football team for the past 11 years.”

“To the loyal and passionate Dublin supporters. Many times electricity ran through my veins – I have never felt more alive than in front of you.”

”I appreciate this deep connection; your support on the good days and the not so good days is unrivalled.”

