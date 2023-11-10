Dr Katriona O’Sullivan inspires viewers with powerful Late Late Show interview

Dr Katriona O’Sullivan appeared on The Late Late Show on Friday night, which sparked a huge reaction on social media.

The qualified psychologist and lecturer spoke to host Patrick Kielty about her bestselling memoir Poor, which was published in May.

The book recalls her experience of growing up in extreme poverty as one of five children in a home altered by her parents’ heroin addiction.

Katriona’s story chronicles her journey from poverty, teenage pregnancy, homelessness to graduating with a PhD from Trinity College Dublin and becoming an award-winning lecturer whose work challenges barriers to education.

Katriona, who was nominated for Trailblazer of the Year at the 2023 Goss.ie Women of the Year awards, is also the principal investigator of the STEM Passport for Inclusion projects – which supports and promotes STEM education and careers to SocioEconomically Disadvantaged (SED) girls across Ireland in the hope of contributing to equality and diversity in STEM careers.

After sharing her story on The Late Late Show on Friday night, viewers were left in awe of the 46-year-old.

Viewers were particularly moved by how Katriona was impacted by her teachers in school, who carried out welfare checks on her as a child.

See how viewers reacted to her interview below:

If you think you’re having a bad time and there is no hope. Listen to this woman and never give up #latelate #latelateshow — head hair dalkey (@shaunahair) November 10, 2023

This woman is just fab. Despite all she was through as a child you don’t hear her moaning about her mental health like other guests tonight who suffer from first world issues. #latelateshow #latelate — Colm Griffin (@GriffinColm) November 10, 2023

Always such a pleasure to see @katrionaos speak. Such an powerhouse! #LateLateShow — Caroline McGrotty (@CarolineMcTweet) November 10, 2023

The importance of the gift of education for everyone so brilliantly articulated by @katrionaos on the #LateLateShow

Access to opportunities and harnessing the best in everyone is key.

Her optimism and energy in the face of lived adversity shows us all the way to so much better. — Gareth Noble (@GarNob) November 10, 2023