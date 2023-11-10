Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Dr Katriona O’Sullivan inspires viewers with powerful Late Late Show interview

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Dr Katriona O’Sullivan appeared on The Late Late Show on Friday night, which sparked a huge reaction on social media.

The qualified psychologist and lecturer spoke to host Patrick Kielty about her bestselling memoir Poor, which was published in May.

The book recalls her experience of growing up in extreme poverty as one of five children in a home altered by her parents’ heroin addiction.

Katriona’s story chronicles her journey from poverty, teenage pregnancy, homelessness to graduating with a PhD from Trinity College Dublin and becoming an award-winning lecturer whose work challenges barriers to education.

Katriona, who was nominated for Trailblazer of the Year at the 2023 Goss.ie Women of the Year awards, is also the principal investigator of the STEM Passport for Inclusion projects – which supports and promotes STEM education and careers to SocioEconomically Disadvantaged (SED) girls across Ireland in the hope of contributing to equality and diversity in STEM careers.

After sharing her story on The Late Late Show on Friday night, viewers were left in awe of the 46-year-old.

Viewers were particularly moved by how Katriona was impacted by her teachers in school, who carried out welfare checks on her as a child.

See how viewers reacted to her interview below:

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us