Double Standards: We talk gender inequality, sexism and misogyny on this week’s Gosscast

Double Standards: We talk gender inequality, sexism and misogyny on this week’s...

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experience with double standards, gender inequality and sexism.

After sharing a post earlier this week on being judged by what she wears, and photos she posts online, in this episode Ali delves deep into the day-to-day problems women face both in the workplace and in society in general.

From being judged on your appearance to sexual harassment. This episode looks at how we can stamp out bigger issues by standing up to both men and women when derogatory comments are made.

Top online fitness coach Kiki Fit joins Ali on the podcast this week to give her take on the issue, and reveal her own experiences.

Take a listen:

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcasting channels.