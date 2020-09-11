Doireann Garrihy shares her heartbreak after beloved grandfather dies aged 95

The presenter shared the news on Instagram

Doireann Garrihy has revealed her grandfather has died in a heartbreaking post.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the 2FM presenter shared the news as she posted a video driving down the motorway.

She wrote: “On the road to County Clare. Last night, our beloved Grandad Chris left this world 💔 95 years of music, laughter and love.”

“It’s so hard to hit the road knowing we won’t be met by his smiley eyes or his concertina magic when we arrive in The Banner 💛💙”

“We’ll do our best to give him the send off he deserves this weekend,” she added.

The social media star also shared an adorable photo of her grandad holding her nine-mont-old niece Líobhan, which was only taken five days ago.

Doireann’s older sister Aoibhin had shared the sweet snap last weekend, alongside the caption: “This is 95 + 9 months! Líobhan and her Great Grandad Chris Droney today, both smiling in September 2020…what a precious life ❤️”

