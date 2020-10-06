The presenter got candid with her followers

Doireann Garrihy reveals why she took a break from social media

Doireann Garrihy has revealed why she took a break from social media.

The presenter took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, where she admitted she had been trying to stay off social media for the day.

The RTÉ star got candid about struggling to cope with the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, admitting she “feels it too”.

“Tried to stay off social media today,” she wrote, “just too much info that I didn’t want to know😞 “.

“Thought a lot about how people mightn’t be coping with all the uncertainty. I’m lucky in so many ways, but I feel it too.

“I keep thinking about this time last year or memories from just before the pandemic and I’m annoyed with myself for not embracing life more,” Doireann admitted.

“If you’re feeling worried, fed up, stressed, whatever else…I’m thinking of you💪🤍”

It’s been a tough few months for Doireann, after she announced the death of her beloved grandfather Chris last month.

The 2FM presenter shared the news as she posted a video driving down the motorway, writing: “On the road to County Clare. Last night, our beloved Grandad Chris left this world ???? 95 years of music, laughter and love.”

“It’s so hard to hit the road knowing we won’t be met by his smiley eyes or his concertina magic when we arrive in The Banner ????????”

“We’ll do our best to give him the send off he deserves this weekend,” she added.