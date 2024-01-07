Doireann Garrihy reveals she hopes to marry fiancé Mark Mehigan this year

Doireann Garrihy has revealed that she hopes to marry her fiancé Mark Mehigan this year.

The RTÉ star announced her engagement to her comedian boyfriend in December, after one year together.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the presenter posted a photo of her and Mark in the park, showing off a diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

The podcaster and Dancing With The Stars host has now opened up to The Sunday Times about her wedding plans and the moment Mark got down on one knee.

“It’s been the loveliest few weeks.”

“Nothing can prepare you for just how lovely people are when you get engaged.”

“Mark is amazing. From the outside looking in it probably seems quite fast, but I really feel like I’ve known him forever.”

The comedian proposed in Phoenix Park, right beside her family home in Castleknock.

“It’s right beside my family home in Castleknock, it’s where I learnt to cycle and it was my sanctuary during lockdown.”

“It holds a special place in my heart,” Doireann admitted.

The presenter then discussed the pair’s differences in personality: “I’m more sensitive than he is, but we’re supportive of each other and we understand what the other does.”

“I very much feel we couldn’t be better suited.”

News of the pair’s upcoming nupitals comes after Doireann spent her first Christmas away from her parents with Mark and his family.

They recently moved into the house that she bought in 2021 in Castleknock when she was single.

“We woke up there on Christmas morning,” Doireann told the publication.

“I never thought I’d be moving into it this year as the renovations seemed to take for ever, never mind moving in with my fiancé.”