Des Bishop’s new wife Hannah Berner shares stunning snaps from their wedding day

Des Bishop’s new wife Hannah Berner has shared a selection of stunning photos from their beachfront wedding.

The comedian and his reality star fiancé tied the knot at his home in the Hamptons on Friday, May 13.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the 30-year-old posted a sweet snap of her and Des kissing on the beach.

Poking fun at their age gap, Hannah simply captioned the post: “Zaddy.”

In another post, the bride showed off her stunning wedding dress as she posed for photos in their back garden.

In a sweet tribute to her new husband, the reality star, best known for her role in Bravo’s Summer House, sported a ‘H+D’ design painted on her ring finger for their wedding day.

Videos from the day showed the couple smiling and dancing as they made their entrance as husband and wife to LL Cool J’s ‘Doin’ It’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The couple tied the knot on Friday the 13th, which is widely considered an unlucky day.

Speaking to Marty Morrissey on RTÉ Radio One about their wedding date, Des joked: “When I tell people in Ireland we’re getting married on Friday the 13th, the first question they say is, ‘Did you get a deal?'”

“I think they think that we’re cheap.”

The couple met during the first coronavirus lockdown in America.

Just nine months later, on Valentine’s Day 2021, the comedian popped the question.

The couple announced their engagement in early March 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Des Bishop (@desbishop)