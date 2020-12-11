Dermot Kennedy sells out 8 Irish shows for 2021

Fans have purchased over 112,000 tickets for his concerts next year

Dermot Kennedy has officially sold out all 8 of his Irish concerts for 2021.

Due to demand, the singer recently added an extra date at St. Anne’s Park in Dublin on 12 June 2021, but the gig sold out shortly after tickets went on sale at 9am this morning.

Next year, the 28-year-old will perform his biggest shows to date, including two nights at London’s Alexandra Palace, eight sold out concerts across Ireland, and a night at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, USA.

The Dublin native’s debut album ‘Without Fear’ has spent a total of 12 non-consecutive weeks at the Number One spot on the Irish Album Charts.

And following his recent appearance on The Late Late Toy Show, Dermot made history when he took the #1 slot in both the Official Irish Singles & Album chart with ‘Giants’ and ‘Without Fear’.

He’s the first Irish act to hold the #1 position on both the Official Irish Singles and Albums Chart in the same week since The Script in 2010 with ‘For The First Time’ and ‘Science & Faith’.