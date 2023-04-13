Denise Kenny Byrne announces the birth of her first child

Denise Kenny Byrne has announced the arrival of her first child with her husband Ciaran Byrne.

The Head Plan co-founder shared the exciting news on Instagram, and revealed their baby girl arrived earlier than expected.

Sharing the first photo of them as a family of three, she wrote: “Our littlest love Charlotte ‘Lottie’ Byrne arrived yesterday evening at 19:35 after giving us a fright in our scan appointment. She is a little early and weighing 5 pounds and 5 ounces 💘.”

“We are so happy she is here safe, happy and healthy. We are forever grateful to our consultant Dr. Sharon Cooley and all the team at @rotundahospital,” she continued.

“BRB we are living in the new born love bubble and getting to know our new little love. I can’t believe she is here.”

“She is perfect, I’ve not slept because I’ve been just looking at her for hours. We’ve had the chats and she is so excited to see all the nesting projects in her honour.”

Denise announced her pregnancy in December, which she called their “Christmas miracle”.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: “Many of you will know how long we’ve been longing for this. Honestly it was a journey at one stage we didn’t even know if we would be blessed to take.”

“It started in 2019 and we did find extremely difficult at times but we always had hope 🤍. When we first started treatment I pulled back hugely from sharing with you all because I felt I couldn’t be myself (I like to overshare normally).”

“If we weren’t doing a round, meeting new doctors, changing clinics… we were prepping for a round physically or mentally… it’s really been so much on us both emotionally.”

“This time it worked for us. We can’t wait to meet our baby in 2023 🥹.”

“To the women I connected with also on fertility journeys… many of you still on them. I share this post with sensitivity.”

“I remember crying last Christmas it hadn’t happened for us yet… I understand from the bottom of my heart every part of the journey your on and I’m sending you so much love.”

“I will share more of my own journey with you all when I feel ready and if you ever need me my DMs are open. Merry Christmas my loves xox 🥹.”