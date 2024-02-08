Dave Moore maintains radio crown as solo act on Today FM in latest JNLR figures

Dave Moore has proved he’s doing just fine on his own in the latest JNLR figures for Today FM.

For the period January – December 2023, the presenter celebrated his first full JNLR book for his new solo show with 230,000 listeners (+2,000 BoB) now tuning in, an all-time high for the 9:00-12:00 slot.

The news comes after the departure of Dave’s longtime co-host Dermot Whelan in August.

The latest results show that Dave is hitting the right note with his new Music Master segment, as well as the ever-popular Dave’s Bad Jokes and a raft of international celebrity interviews over the past few months.

Celebrating today’s milestone audience figures, Dave said: “We cannot express just how over the moon we are with these results.”

“It’s so positive to see that we are already being so well received by audiences and even picking up a few new ears along the way! And the best part is we’re only getting started!”

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show (06:00 – 09:00) continues to grow its army of early risers with the King of breakfast radio adding a further 3,000 listeners, bringing his audience figures to their highest in over a decade to 228,000 (+3,000 BoB).

Commenting on another sharp performance, Ian said: “What a way to kick off the year, our highest figure in over a decade! We’re all delighted with the latest results here on the Breakfast Show.

“We love nothing more than getting the opportunity to wake up the nation each morning and we’re delighted to see that even more people are joining us for their mornings!”

As a whole, Today FM continues to reach new heights, with a daily audience of 520,000 (+5,000 BoB) and a weekly reach of 981,000 (+22,000 BoB / 106,000 YoY), charging ever closer to an audience of 1 million weekly listeners.

Today FM also saw an increase in market share, which currently stands at 9.7%, with the station still commanding the largest audience on independent radio.

Meanwhile, Today FM’s rising star Louise Cantillon, who took over the lunchtime slot (12:00-14:00) from Pamela Joyce last month, has an audience of 140,000.

This marks a decrease of 2,000 compared to the slot’s last book.

Ray Foley in the afternoons (14:00 – 16:30) holds firm with an audience of 163,000, and continues to be the most successful show in that timeslot ever on Today FM.

The Last Word with Matt Cooper (16:30-19:00) continues to add new listeners off the back of a very successful Gadget Show in November 2023.

Today FM’s drive time listenership has increased to 186,000 (+4,000 BoB), its highest audience figures in over a decade.

It was a case of ‘Return of the Mac’ for Paula MacSweeney (19:00-22:00), who increased her audience to 35,000 (+4,000 BoB).

On returning from maternity leave recently, Paula is thrilled with today’s results: “I am so grateful that listeners are choosing to spend their evenings with yours truly.

“You always worry when you’re away for an extended period that results may suffer but to see the show is on the up just fills my heart with so much joy. Thanks for tuning in!”

Commenting on the figures, Fyona Smith, Managing Editor of Today FM said: “Our dedication to delivering exceptional content has yielded phenomenal results. The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, Dave Moore, and The Last Word with Matt Cooper have reached unparalleled levels of listenership, marking a milestone achievement spanning over a decade.

“The latest JNLR results reaffirm our commitment to those who choose Today FM each day. Your loyalty and trust inspire us to strive for excellence every day, and for that, we are immensely grateful!

“The record-breaking audience growth of Today FM is a testament to the commitment of our exceptional team. Here’s to reaching new heights together and creating countless more extraordinary moments in the future!”

James Brownlow, Managing Editor, Music & Entertainment at Bauer Media Audio Ireland commented: “With listeners across Ireland making Today FM their destination for the best music and entertainment above others is a testament to everyone involved in steering the magic of the station.

“After the results were published I asked Ian Dempsey, back when he started on his breakfast show journey did he predict he’d be scoring his highest show ratings 25 years on, driving the station to do the same? Ian pointed out that Today FM has the best team and anything is possible when you have that, I couldn’t agree more.”