Daniel O’Donnell dubbed a ‘national treasure’ – as he performs for sick and elderly in Donegal

Videos of his performance have been shared online

Daniel O’Donnell made a lot of people very happy this weekend – as he serenaded a group of sick and elderly people in Donegal during lockdown.

The hitmaker’s performance was captured on video, as he blasted out some of his top tunes, to lift the mood.

The singer, 58, arrived to the area in his car, bringing a microphone and speaker along with him, and people can’t cope with his kind gesture.

Many have praised the singer for his kindness, even dubbing him a “national treasure”. Take a look at the response:

Daniel [O’Donnell] has been lifting the spirits of the sick and elderly confined to community hospitals and nursing homes around County #Donegal by performing for them from a social distance. Such a kind gesture #COVID19ireland pic.twitter.com/rUjYLuAoJt — Seán Feeny (@SeanFeenyPR) May 17, 2020

We don't deserve Daniel O'Donnell 😭 🎥 @irishcelebsdothings on instahttps://t.co/eqzOrBiwlp pic.twitter.com/lpkxEXzXIy — Róisín Joe Mhaoláin (@roisnagaillimhe) May 17, 2020

Genuinely kind and caring, does a huge amount for charity, constantly goes out of his way for fans and gets to know many of them personally, self-deprecating and funny, all while being publicly ridiculed for years? National treasure. https://t.co/x8cmAis7qH — Ciara | Ciaraíoch 🎨 (@Ciaraioch) May 17, 2020

My mum works in a daycare centre for severely disabled adults and Daniel O’Donnell regularly sends birthday messages and videos to her service users and has even been into perform, he’s really lovely tbh https://t.co/1PHNQJof5V — Kat! (@winemum2019) May 17, 2020

we need more Daniel O’Donnell stan threads during lockdown https://t.co/t73hHcyu4B — cmat (@cmatbaby) May 17, 2020

