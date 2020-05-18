Home Irish Showbiz Daniel O’Donnell dubbed a ‘national treasure’ – as he performs for sick...

Daniel O’Donnell dubbed a ‘national treasure’ – as he performs for sick and elderly in Donegal

Videos of his performance have been shared online

Daniel O’Donnell made a lot of people very happy this weekend – as he serenaded a group of sick and elderly people in Donegal during lockdown.

The hitmaker’s performance was captured on video, as he blasted out some of his top tunes, to lift the mood.

The singer, 58, arrived to the area in his car, bringing a microphone and speaker along with him, and people can’t cope with his kind gesture.

Many have praised the singer for his kindness, even dubbing him a “national treasure”. Take a look at the response:

